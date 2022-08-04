Slated to perform at Nebraska State Fair, Lady A cancels concert tour

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - One of the headliners of the concert series at this year’s Nebraska State Fair has canceled their tour, including their planned stop in central Nebraska next month.

Scheduled to take the stage at the state fair on Saturday, Sept. 3, Lady A has canceled its entire 2022 Request Line Tour, according to a Thursday news release.

Lady A posted about the cancellation Thursday on the band’s social media accounts, saying that “Charles (Kelley) has embarked on a journey to sobriety.”

Request Line Tour Ticket Holders - We have decided to postpone our Request Line Tour until next year. Being on the... Posted by Lady A on Thursday, August 4, 2022

Fair officials are working to schedule another performer for the concert, but have no plans yet to make an announcement, the release states. Ticket-holders for the Lady A concert will be able to use those tickets for that show or obtain a refund if they like.

Instructions on how to obtain a refund will be shared when state fair officials announce the new act for that day’s Nebraska Lottery Concert Series event, according to the news release.

“We are disappointed Lady A will not be at the Nebraska State Fair this year,” Bill Ogg, Nebraska State Fair executive director, said in the release. “We wish them the best in their personal situations and hope to see them in the future.”

