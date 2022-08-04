Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo welcomes its millionth guest for 2022

Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium
By Roger Hamer
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As a mom and her two girls entered Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium at around 10:45 a.m. Thursday, they rolled the zoo’s visitor count past the 1 million threshold for 2022.

Camila, 7, and 4-year-old Juliana — who is celebrating her birthday Thursday — were escorted by their mother, Jeanina Hunt of Papillion, into Henry Doorly through a gauntlet of applauding employees.

In addition to a fully escorted tour of zoo, complete with some behind-the-scenes animal feeding, and a $100 gift card to use at the zoo, the family also received a gift basket and a one-year extension on their membership.

Hunt said the family’s adventure in the spotlight Thursday was “the Lord’s will,” saying that her husband had texted her that the zoo was on the lookout for its millionth guest, but they had been running later than planned and couldn’t find a parking spot.

🎵 You’re one-in-a-million! 🎵 …Shot at being our one-millionth visitor for 2022 is looking like tomorrow, friends. Our...

Posted by Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium on Wednesday, August 3, 2022

The family, as long-time season pass-holders, still came to the zoo even throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, said Hunt, sharing that they homeschool their children, allowing them to visit the zoo a lot.

Henry Doorly had its millionth customer a bit later than last year; that millionth guest visited the zoo on July 18, 2021.

Digital Director Gina Dvorak contributed to this report.

