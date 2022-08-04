Omaha residents can drop off leftover fireworks, ammo for gun amnesty day

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For those who want to get rid of leftover fires, guns, and ammo, Omaha police are having a fireworks and gun amnesty day this week.

The event will be on Saturday, Aug. 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at two different locations.

One of the locations is at Seymour Smith Park near 72nd and Harrison Street.

The other is Omaha Fire Station 43 near 103rd and Fort Street.

“Citizens may drop off property, no questions asked.”

