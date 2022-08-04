Omaha police investigate cutting after victim arrives at hospital with injury

(MGN)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police are in an ongoing investigation of a cutting injury Wednesday night.

Officers went to Immanuel Hospital about a cutting victim arriving there and got in contact. It’s reported the victim will be okay.

The 53-year-old victim told officers he got into an altercation with a man he didn’t know at South 13th & Vinton and was cut during the alteration with a knife according to the release.

Authorities advise people to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or on the P3 Tips mobile app to give information.

