Omaha police investigate cutting after victim arrives at hospital with injury

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police are in an ongoing investigation of a cutting injury Wednesday night.

Officers went to Immanuel Hospital about a cutting victim arriving there and got in contact. It’s reported the victim will be okay.

The 53-year-old victim told officers he got into an altercation with a man he didn’t know at South 13th & Vinton and was cut during the alteration with a knife according to the release.

Authorities advise people to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or on the P3 Tips mobile app to give information.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.