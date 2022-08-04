Omaha police arrest man in connection to homicide investigation

By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Homicide Unit arrested a man in connection to a homicide investigation Wednesday.

Lorenzo Washington, 31 was charged with first-degree sexual assault and first-degree murder for the death of Rita Hash, 58.

Officers went to an apartment complex near Maplewood Blvd & Maple Street on the morning of July 3 to investigate the death of a woman found in her apartment according to the release. The woman was later identified as Hash.

The release further states officials did stated “the possible suspicious circumstances of her death at that time.”

Lorenzo Washington, 31.(PHOTO: Omaha Police Department)

