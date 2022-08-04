Omaha officers arrest Family Dollar robbery suspect

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department made an arrest concerning a store robbery Wednesday night.

Noah Williams, 20, was arrested for robbery and attempted robbery. He was booked at Douglas County.

Officers went to a Family Dollar near Ames Ave. and Fontenelle Blvd. and an employee told them the suspect went to the counter after putting items in a cart and demanded money while showing a knife.

The suspect later identified as Williams left the store with the cart of items and also tried to take an employee’s cell phone as stated in the release.

Williams was taken into custody after a chase when officers found him near 40th Ave.

