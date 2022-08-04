Newly completed North Omaha mural honors female gun violence victims

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A newly-completed mural in North Omaha is recognizing the lives of women in the community who have been killed by gun violence, helping bring new hope and peace to their family members.

“I love the fact that her face is plastered somewhere that is a busy street and she will never be forgotten, that means everything to me,” says Makayla Walker, as she looks at the mural where her older sister, Janee, is painted alongside four other women.

All five women depicted on the mural still have yet to see justice, as all of their deaths remain unsolved.

The same goes for many of the dozens of names on the scrolls painted on the mural.

“We are looking at ‘A Queen’s Legacy,” says mural designer Buffy Bush.

The mural has been several months in the making, Buffy says. The original mural was never completed. Buffy hired a new artist who finished it in late July, bringing her vision to life.

“To me, they are all smiling back at me, larger than life.”

The mural was a dedication to Buffy’s sister, Jameila. She was shot in September 2011. She’s one of the five women featured on the mural.

“A block away from here, she was murdered in her home with her then-boyfriend and was left to be found by her two children,” Buffy says.

“You know, years go by but it’s still every day for us,” says Kristina Young, whose daughter, Ja Kela, is also painted on the mural.

Seeing Ja Kela’s face as she drives by is everything, she says.

“It makes me feel good, and you know my daughter had a son, he’s eight years old now and he’s seen it and it makes him feel really good because he really hopes that one day somebody will come forward,” Kristina says.

Ja Kela was killed at a house party in January 2015 when someone opened fire into the crowd. Also killed at the party was Latecia Fox, who is painted next to Ja Kela.

“My greatest hope is that with this mural and people seeing these beautiful young women who were stolen, and the names on these scrolls, that they’ll think twice before shooting someone, or think twice before shooting into a crowd of innocent people,” says Latecia’s mother, Clarice Jackson.

Makayla Walker still hopes the mural will bring answers to her sister’s death. She was killed in crossfire in December of 2013 as she walked to her car while leaving what was then called Passion’s Lounge.

“I just feel like whoever is out there who knows something, please speak up, please let us have this justice. Let me be able to tell my nephew that the person who did this to his mom is put away,” Makayla says.

