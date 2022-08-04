Mom charged with first-degree murder in death of 5-month-old baby

A Glendale woman faces one count of first-degree murder in the death of her 5-month-old daughter. (Source: WDAM)
By WDAM Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GLENDALE, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) – A Mississippi mother was charged with first-degree murder in the death of her 5-month-old daughter.

According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, the baby was found unresponsive in a bathtub on Sunday at a home in Glendale. Investigators said two other children were also in the home at the time.

The child’s mother, 23-year-old Brittney Brady, was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of felony child neglect.

Brady made her first court appearance Wednesday afternoon. Her bond was set at $625,000.

In court, deputies said Brady admitted to drug use at the time of the child’s death.

The baby’s father, 32-year-old Steven Busha Jr., was also arrested and charged with three counts of felony child neglect.

Busha is the biological father of the 5-month-old girl and of the two other children involved in the investigation.

Busha will remain at the Forrest County Adult Detention Center until his first court appearance on Friday.

Copyright 2022 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

