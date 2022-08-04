Machine Gun Kelly’s tour bus vandalized in downtown Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A bus on Machine Gun Kelly’s tour was vandalized in Omaha.

An Omaha Police spokesman verified to 6 News on Thursday that authorities received a report that the bus had been vandalized with spray paint, which had since been removed with mineral water, leaving behind no visible damage.

MGK is scheduled to perform Thursday night at CHI Health Center.

Videos circulating on social media showed the red tour bus, parked on a city street, with profane graffiti painted on it in yellow. A report from TMZ said the graffiti included a homophobic slur. TMZ also posted a video of MGK talking about the incident, saying it was the “wrong bus” and would have had to have been vandalized after 4:30 a.m. and that he never saw the damage himself.

The OPD spokesman said the bus had been leased from Russell Coach Co. in Knoxville, Tenn., and that it would be their decision about whether to press charges.

“Our investigators are currently following up,” the spokesman said. “We will know more once the report is available.”

