Machine Gun Kelly’s tour bus vandalized in downtown Omaha

Machine Gun Kelly
Machine Gun Kelly(Live Nation Concerts)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A bus on Machine Gun Kelly’s tour was vandalized in Omaha.

An Omaha Police spokesman verified to 6 News on Thursday that authorities received a report that the bus had been vandalized with spray paint, which had since been removed with mineral water, leaving behind no visible damage.

MGK is scheduled to perform Thursday night at CHI Health Center.

Videos circulating on social media showed the red tour bus, parked on a city street, with profane graffiti painted on it in yellow. A report from TMZ said the graffiti included a homophobic slur. TMZ also posted a video of MGK talking about the incident, saying it was the “wrong bus” and would have had to have been vandalized after 4:30 a.m. and that he never saw the damage himself.

The OPD spokesman said the bus had been leased from Russell Coach Co. in Knoxville, Tenn., and that it would be their decision about whether to press charges.

“Our investigators are currently following up,” the spokesman said. “We will know more once the report is available.”

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phillip Laster Jr. poses with his father, Phillip Laster Sr.
High school football player collapses, dies during practice
Woman found dead in parked vehicle outside Omaha home
A grieving community holds an emotional memorial to remember a family killed at Maquoketa Caves...
Autopsies: 3 family members killed at Iowa state park campground were shot, stabbed and strangled
WOWT 6 News On Your Side: Wall worry top to bottom
Omaha neighbors concerned with stability of retaining wall
U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorksi (R-Ind.) has died at the age of 58.
Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski, 2 staffers killed in head-on crash

Latest News

Douglas County Investigators: Woman died of strangulation while being sexually assaulted
Election 2022: Abortion issues expected to draw out more midterm Douglas County voters
Emily's 6 First Alert Weather Day update for Saturday
Two new monkeypox cases suspected in Lancaster County