Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Dangerous heat ahead of our next cool down

Emily's 6 First Alert Weather Day update for Saturday
By Emily Roehler
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a break from the humidity Thursday it will be on the rise to end the week! You’ll notice more mugginess on Friday with feels like temps in the upper 90s, highs in the mid 90s.

Heat Index
Heat Index(wowt)

We’ll aim for a high of 100 by Saturday! Factoring in the humidity it will feel closer to 110. That’s why we’ve made it a 6 First Alert Weather Day.

First Alert Day
First Alert Day(wowt)

Our weekend cold front is slowing down... that means that Sunday will be another hot an humid day in the Metro before the front arrives in the evening. Highs will climb to the mid 90s with feels like temps near 100. This also slows down our rain chances. We’ll be lucky to see an isolated shower Saturday evening... better chance are here after 11 AM Sunday with increasing evenign storm chances. We’ll monitor that for a severe threat on Sunday.

Next 5 days
Next 5 days(wowt)

Once the front arrives, enjoy the break from the heat! Highs should return to the 80s Monday and we’ll enjoy below average temperatures through the start of next week.

