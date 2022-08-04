Douglas County Investigators: Woman died of strangulation while being sexually assaulted

The autopsy is back and it’s disturbing
New information Wednesday on what finally led investigators to make an arrest for an Omaha murder.
By Brian Mastre
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There’s new information on what finally led investigators to make an arrest for an Omaha murder.

The county attorney waited until the medical examiner had an exact cause of death.

A month ago, officers came to an apartment complex on Maplewood Boulevard for a death investigation. Detectives believe the woman who lived there died of suspicious circumstances and wanted to wait for the autopsy.

The autopsy is back and it’s disturbing.

Lorenzo Washington, 31, sits in the Douglas County Jail facing murder charges.

WOWT Omaha police arrest man for homicide
WOWT Omaha police arrest man for homicide

According to the autopsy, the victim Rita Hash, 58, died of strangulation. Investigators allege Washington strangled her to death with his hands as he sexually assaulted her.

The victim died on July 3.

When detectives wrote up a warrant for Washington’s arrest he was still in the victim’s apartment at Maplewood Boulevard and Maple Street. Investigators aren’t sure how the two knew each other.

It’s learned from court records that when Washington was arrested on misdemeanor theft and drug charges the day after the suspicious death, he listed a homeless shelter as his address.

In the past, the victim has also listed the Siena Francis House as a way to reach her.

The murder suspect is due in court Friday morning.

Lorenzo Washington had been scheduled to appear in court Thursday afternoon for the convenience store shoplifting charges but because he’s now facing murder, the state continued that case.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phillip Laster Jr. poses with his father, Phillip Laster Sr.
High school football player collapses, dies during practice
Woman found dead in parked vehicle outside Omaha home
A grieving community holds an emotional memorial to remember a family killed at Maquoketa Caves...
Autopsies: 3 family members killed at Iowa state park campground were shot, stabbed and strangled
WOWT 6 News On Your Side: Wall worry top to bottom
Omaha neighbors concerned with stability of retaining wall
U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorksi (R-Ind.) has died at the age of 58.
Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski, 2 staffers killed in head-on crash

Latest News

Machine Gun Kelly
Machine Gun Kelly’s tour bus vandalized in downtown Omaha
Election 2022: Abortion issues expected to draw out more midterm Douglas County voters
Emily's 6 First Alert Weather Day update for Saturday
Two new monkeypox cases suspected in Lancaster County