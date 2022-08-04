Chris Stapleton shares special moment with 6-year-old superfan while shopping at Walmart

Country music superstar Chris Stapleton makes a 6-year-old girl's day with a special meeting...
Country music superstar Chris Stapleton makes a 6-year-old girl's day with a special meeting while shopping at Walmart.(Courtney Crider)
By Melissa Ratliff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) - A mother-daughter stop at a retail store became more than just a typical shopping trip.

Courtney Crider said it started like a regular trip to Walmart with her 6-year-old daughter, Etta, but things quickly changed with they ran into country music superstar Chris Stapleton.

WYMT reports Stapleton, a Johnson County native, has been spotted all over Eastern Kentucky helping residents with flood relief efforts and was at Walmart getting supplies.

Crider said the surprise encounter was incredibly meaningful, as her daughter has autism, and sometimes the only thing that calms her down when overstimulated is Stapleton’s music.

According to Crider, she took Etta to meet Stapleton and explained to him what his music meant to her, and it didn’t take long for Etta to recognize her favorite singer.

“At first, Etta was really all about his beard and face because she is a sensory seeker. But after I told her that it was him, it was like it clicked, and she got starstruck,” Crider said. “She was giddy and laughing.”

Crider hopes that one day he’ll sing just for Etta.

“It was so special. Etta has a handful of things she really loves, and her family and Chris Stapleton are both on that list,” Crider said.

Copyright 2022 WYMT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WOWT 6 News On Your Side: Wall worry top to bottom
Omaha neighbors concerned with stability of retaining wall
Woman found dead in parked vehicle outside Omaha home
In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, respiratory therapist Babu Paramban talks on the phone next...
COVID-19 variant BA.5 dominates US as another variant grows
Omaha Public Schools give updates on open teacher, staff positions
Omaha recycled nearly 25,000 tons in 2021
Officials: End results more profitable despite public complaints about Omaha recycling

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in...
Musk response to Twitter lawsuit to be made public by Friday
The McKinney Fire has killed at least two people, forced thousands of others to evacuate and...
Wind-whipped fire leaves Northern California hamlet in ashes
Alex Jones is seen in an Austin, Texas, courtroom on Tuesday.
Alex Jones concedes Sandy Hook attack was ‘100% real’
FILE - Finland's Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, left, Sweden's Foreign Minister Ann Linde,...
Senate backs Finland, Sweden for NATO 95-1, rebuking Russia