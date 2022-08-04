Authorities investigating multiple fatalities in Laurel, NE

A large law enforcement presence could be seen in Laurel, Nebraska Thursday.
A large law enforcement presence could be seen in Laurel, Nebraska Thursday.(KTIV)
By Dean Welte
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Neb. (KTIV) - The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a situation involving multiple fatalities in a northeast Nebraska community.

NSP says the situation includes several scenes in Laurel, Nebraska, and is an active investigation. No other information about the fatalities has been released. Authorities say they will provide an update at 3:30 p.m. which we will air in this article and on KTIV’s Facebook page.

An official at Laurel’s city hall told KTIV that law enforcement suggested residents go on lockdown. The reason for the lockdown was not released.

This is a Developing Story. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman found dead in parked vehicle outside Omaha home
WOWT 6 News On Your Side: Wall worry top to bottom
Omaha neighbors concerned with stability of retaining wall
U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorksi (R-Ind.) has died at the age of 58.
Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski, 2 staffers killed in head-on crash
In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, respiratory therapist Babu Paramban talks on the phone next...
COVID-19 variant BA.5 dominates US as another variant grows
It’s been unclear exactly how or why Charles Hew Crooks exited a small cargo plane mid-flight...
Pilot tells FAA that co-pilot jumped from plane during flight

Latest News

Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium
Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo welcomes its millionth guest for 2022
Lady A cancels tour for rest of 2022, including appearance at the Nebraska State Fair.
Slated to perform at Nebraska State Fair, Lady A cancels concert tour
Forecast Highs
Jaret’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Still hot but not as humid Thursday
Still hot but not as humid Thursday