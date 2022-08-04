6 First Alert Weather Day: Dangerous Heat and Humidity Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The heat builds this weekend with humidity on the rise. High temperatures will make a run at 100 for the 4th time this year in the Omaha-Metro, the second time in the last week! Combined with humidity our Heat Index will climb to dangerous levels. That’s why I’ve made Saturday a 6 First Alert Weather Day.

First Alert Day (wowt)

When the heat index exceeds 105 you need to be cautious while spending time outdoors. We’ll be between 105-110 for most of the afternoon Saturday. The humidity will make it very hard for your body to cool off.

Saturday Heat Index (wowt)

The heat will hold on into Sunday with a highs in the mid 90s in the Metro. Feels like temperatures will reach 100-105 thanks to lingering humidity. We’ll feel some relief in the evening as our cold front finally moves in. That front has slowed down significantly resulting in rain chances after 11 AM Sunday and more heat ahead of 80s starting Monday.

Heat Tips (wowt)

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.