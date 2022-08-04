4 dead at two neighboring homes in northeast Nebraska town

LAUREL, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities said Thursday that investigators are looking into a series of events in a small town in northeast Nebraska that left four people dead at two homes located about three blocks apart.

In a news conference at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Nebraska State Patrol Col. John Bolduc said that the Laurel Police Department, the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, and NSP responded to the scene an explosion and resulting fire reported just after 3 a.m. at a residence in Laurel, located about 15 miles north of Wayne.

First responders said they found one person dead inside. While still investigating that scene, the sheriff’s office received a report of another fire at a residence about three blocks away. Three people were found dead in that home, Bolduc said.

Bolduc said authorities were waiting on coroner’s results to determine the nature of the incidents before officially classifying the investigation as homicides, noting that they were still in the process of debriefing first-responders.

CAN YOU HELP?

Authorities are looking for the public’s help in finding a suspect, identifying a silver sedan driving westbound on Highway 20 around the time of the incidents as a vehicle of interest. The NSP spokesman said the driver may have picked up a passenger on their way out of town.

“The most important partner right now remains the public,” NSP Col. John Bolduc said, noting that authorities are looking, in particular, for video that may aid in the investigation.

Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to contact the State Patrol at 402-479-4921.

Emergency crews worked to extinguish the fire while working to preserve evidence, he said. Investigators were still processing the second scene at the time of the news conference. While they hadn’t definitively connected the two scenes, authorities noted the similarities between the two incidents.

“Fire investigators believe accelerants may have been used in both of these fires,” the NSP spokesman said. Authorities said they also think the person who set the fires may have been burned.

An official at Laurel City Hall told 6 News’ sister station KTIV that law enforcement suggested residents go on lockdown but gave no reason.

“There’s a lot of information that we may not be able to share,” authorities said Thursday afternoon, noting that the investigation is still in the early stages.

Asked whether the public was in danger while authorities searched for a suspect, both NSP and the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office stressed that anyone who notices anything suspicious in the area or sees something that may be related to the incident in Laurel should call the State Patrol to report it.

