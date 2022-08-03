Trailer hauling wheat flour catches fire northwest of Lincoln

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A tractor trailer hauling wheat flour was damaged in a fire northwest of Lincoln.

On Monday, around 8:48 p.m., Malcolm Fire and Rescue along with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office responded to Highway 34 and Highway 79 on a report of a fire.

LSO said that a semi utility trailer that was hauling 42,000 pounds of whole wheat flour was engulfed in flames.

Deputies said the driver saw smoke coming from the trailer, was able to pull over and pull the tractor from the trailer to prevent more damage.

According to LSO, the fire is considered a total loss and the whole wheat flour was valued at $10,080. The trailer was also a total loss of $50,000.

