Some Omaha-metro residents may experience unexpected trash collection delays

By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Officials are letting residents in the Omaha-metro know that there will be some unexpected delays in trash collections.

The reason for the delays? Extreme temperatures and unforeseen staffing shortages according to the release from the Environmental Services Division of the Omaha Public Works Department.

Officials still ask residents to have their carts and yard waste bags set out by the usual 6 a.m. scheduled collection and if they are not collected, the release states residents should still leave the uncollected items at their set location.

It’s reported trash collections will be back to the areas that were missed the next following day or later in the week.

Residents can report missed collections to the Solid Waste Hotline at 402-444-5238 after 7:00 p.m. scheduled collection day.

There’s also an email sign-up for notifications of collection holidays or delays due to weather.

