Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Morning showers & humidity before we heat up again

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It is very warm and muggy out the door with many of us in the 80s to start the day. Some scattered showers early this morning may be just enough to briefly cool you before you jump back into the 80s after sunrise. Those showers will linger on and off the rest of the morning.

Rain Chances Today (WOWT)

Afternoon clearing will allow us to heat up again, this time *only* into the mid 90s this afternoon. Heat index values likely get close to 100 as well.

Wednesday Forecast (WOWT)

Cooler, less humid air will filter in tonight into Thursday. We’ll still climb to near 90 degrees but it will less humid. Friday will start another climb in the temps with highs in the lower 90s and sunshine.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

The weekend will be a tale of two halves. Saturday looks to be hot, humid and breezy with a threat of evening storms. Sunday will have on and off rain and storms with cooler temps.

Weekend Forecast (WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.