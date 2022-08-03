Omaha woman gets eight-year in Iowa for meth possession

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A 33-year-old Omaha woman was sentenced Wednesday in federal court to eight years in prison after pleading to a drug charge.

Anisha Ilene Luna pled to a charge of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

Luna was arrested after the Mills County Sheriff’s Department was tipped off that she and co-defendant Ronald Wayne Reed II had plans to deliver an ounce of meth to someone in a McDonald’s parking lot in Glenwood. During a search of their vehicle, deputies found more than 5 grams of meth, which authorities said the pair had planned to distribute.

“Investigation showed that Luna and Reed had distributed over a pound of methamphetamine,” the release from Richard Westphal’s office states.

Reed is set for sentencing on Oct. 5 in Council Bluffs.

The Iowa State Patrol and the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement also assisted in the investigation of this case, the release states.

