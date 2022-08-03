U.S., Nebraska flags to fly at half-staff in honor of Indiana Congresswoman

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Pete Ricketts has ordered all state flags to be lowered to half-staff, in accordance with President Biden’s order for U.S. flags, to honor Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski, who was among four people killed in a head-on crash Wednesday afternoon.

The order, effective immediately, expires at midnight Thursday.

Walorski, who served on the House Ways and Means Committee, was first elected to represent Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District in 2012. She previously served six years in the state’s Legislature.

—

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

