Madison Ave. closed most of Wednesday in C.B.

A tree along Madison suddenly fell and landed on two cars that were in the wrong place at the wrong time.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A well-traveled stretchof Madison Avenue will be closed most of Wednesday in Council Bluffs.

The closure is to allow crews to safely remove the remains of a large tree. Part of the tree fell onto a passing car and a pickup truck Tuesday, injuring several people.

Madison Avenue was closed at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday between Timbercrest Drive to the south and E. Graham Avenue to the north.

