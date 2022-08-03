Madison Ave. closed most of Wednesday in C.B.

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A well-traveled stretchof Madison Avenue will be closed most of Wednesday in Council Bluffs.

The closure is to allow crews to safely remove the remains of a large tree. Part of the tree fell onto a passing car and a pickup truck Tuesday, injuring several people.

Madison Avenue was closed at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday between Timbercrest Drive to the south and E. Graham Avenue to the north.

