Madison Ave. closed most of Wednesday in C.B.
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A well-traveled stretchof Madison Avenue will be closed most of Wednesday in Council Bluffs.
The closure is to allow crews to safely remove the remains of a large tree. Part of the tree fell onto a passing car and a pickup truck Tuesday, injuring several people.
Madison Avenue was closed at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday between Timbercrest Drive to the south and E. Graham Avenue to the north.
