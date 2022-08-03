Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office employees can earn bonus through referral program

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Employees at the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office can now earn a bonus if they refer someone to work as a deputy.

This week Lancaster County commissioners approved a pilot project which involves a referral recruiting bonus for employees who refer someone to become a deputy sheriff.

According to LSO, this is not a hiring bonus, rather a recruiting bonus for current employees.

Eligible employees would receive $1,000 after their referral completed six months service and then an additional $1,000 after that referral completes one year of work with LSO.

The resolution outlined that any applications need to be received between Sept. 1, 2022 and Aug. 31, 2023.

Captain John Vik explained that LSO is experiencing the same struggles as other law enforcement agencies when it comes to declining applicant numbers.

According to Captain Vik, there are currently six open deputy positions within LSO and the department has experienced 5-10 percent job vacancies this last year.

The referral recruitment bonus went into effect as of Tuesday for two unions that represent LSO employees, according to Captain Vik, and work is being done on a resolution for everyone who works at LSO to be eligible for this bonus program.

