Iowa senior citizen notes horrible experience with movers, belongings finally received

HALSTEAD, Kan. (WOWT) - An Iowa senior citizen trying to move to Kansas had a nightmare experience with a moving company.

A 6 On Your Side follow-up investigation into an emotional move by a Logan, Iowa senior citizen. Her belongings finally arrived at her new apartment in Kansas one month after pickup.

She says the movers delivered disappointment.

Like some of her collectibles, 80-year-old Barbara Zerbe arrived at her new apartment broken-hearted.

“Don’t go with one of these fly-by-night, make it easy but end up costing you more companies,” Barbara said.

She found Logistic Moving Services online and the mover with a Georgia address has an F rating with the Better Business Bureau.

Daughter Michelle says instead of covering her mother’s dresser with a blanket first, the movers decided that to keep the drawers from opening during transport, they would tape them shut. She took pictures of the furniture after they removed the packing tape.

The dresser, nightstand, and chest of drawers now have permanent marks that may be expensive to repair.

“It just more or less ruined my bedroom set which I’m sad about,” Barbara said. “I was really happy when I was able to buy it a few years ago but it’s not the same now that’s for sure.”

Michelle is moving to be near Barbara and help resolve issues with her mother’s move.

“The varnish is shot on her bedroom furniture, they told me to file a claim, so I’ll do that,” Michelle said.

The mother and daughter moved to the same town but used two different movers.

“I went with Two Men and a Truck and they were totally awesome.”

Two Men and a Truck moved Michelle for $3,000 less, and with more belongings with no damage compared to her mother’s movers.

A moving specialist says to watch for some things when selecting a company.

“Ask if they are a local company,” moving specialist Deanna Whittemore said. “If their employees are full-time employees if they are drug screened and background checked, definitely ask about insurance.”

Barbara paid the other mover Logistics Moving Services LLC about $7,500 total.

“It was just a nightmare,” Michelle said. “And there were many tears shed over it. Moving is hard enough without having to deal with something like this.”

So not only is the 80-year-old left with blemishes on her furniture, but also a deep gouge in her retirement nest egg.

Logistic Moving Services LLC hasn’t returned 6 News’ messages for comment. However, the customer’s daughter has talked to the Kansas Attorney General who has a consumer alert about another moving company that uses the same phone number.

