Free scrap tire collection for Sarpy County residents next month

The free tire collection will be on Tuesday, Sept. 9 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Sarpy County Fairgrounds
(PHOTO: @PapioNRD on Twitter)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Neb. (WOWT) - Only for Sarpy County residents, there will be a scrap tire collection in Springfield next month.

In partnership with Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District, Sarpy County, and the Sarpy County Fair Board, the free tire collection will be on Tuesday, Sept. 9 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Sarpy County Fairgrounds.

The residents have to enter Sarpy County Fairgrounds at Main Street and Railroad and exit at South Gate and Pflug Road according to the release.

Further in the release, there are more details for the residents:

  • Sarpy County residents must bring a driver’s license or most recent utility bill for proof of residence
  • There is no limit on the number of tires residents can bring to the collection
  • Residents are asked to have a tire count at the time of check-in
  • Rims or tubes are not allowed
  • Unloading of tires will not be provided
  • Dealers or resellers are not allowed

