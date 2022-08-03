Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: More heat ahead but relief is in sight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A ridge of high pressure will keep the heat around all week but it won’t be quite as intense Thursday or Friday with highs in the low 90s and less humidity, especially Thursday. This will help our high of 90 under sunny skies feel bearable:

Thursday forecast (wowt)

The ridge of high pressure will also work to funnel in smoke from fires burning out to the W... don’t be surprised if you see hazy skies or even smell smoke at times this week.

We’ll near 100 by Saturday but cooler air is in sight... that moves in Saturday night sparking storm chances. We’ll monitor that for a severe threat. Rain chances will continue into Sunday and perhaps even linger overnight before clearing early Monday. This is our only chance for meaningful rain in the extended forecast.

Weekend changes (wowt)

Enjoy the break from the heat! Highs should return to the 80s Sunday and we’ll enjoy below average temperatures through the start of next week.

Next 5 days (wowt)

