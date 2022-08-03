Baby found dead at motel in Houston

One person was taken into custody and homicide detectives are interviewing people they believe...
One person was taken into custody and homicide detectives are interviewing people they believe are connected to the case.(KTRK via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KTRK) – Police in Houston are investigating after a child was found dead at a motel.

The child was found around 3 p.m. Tuesday at a Motel Six.

One person was taken into custody and homicide detectives are interviewing people they believe are connected to the case.

No details about the child’s age, gender or relationship to the person taken into custody were released.

Copyright 2022 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WOWT 6 News On Your Side: Wall worry top to bottom
Omaha neighbors concerned with stability of retaining wall
Woman found dead in parked vehicle outside Omaha home
Omaha Public Schools give updates on open teacher, staff positions
Omaha recycled nearly 25,000 tons in 2021
Officials: End results more profitable despite public complaints about Omaha recycling
Tree falls on two vehicles in Council Bluffs, pins driver

Latest News

The McKinney Fire has killed at least two people, forced thousands of others to evacuate and...
Deadly California wildfire wipes out scenic river town
A puppy was rescued from the rubble of the McKinney wildfire in northern California. (KCRA, AIO...
Puppy rescued from northern California wildfire rubble
Alex Jones is seen in an Austin, Texas, courtroom on Tuesday.
Alex Jones concedes Sandy Hook attack was ‘100% real’
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Ave in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday,...
Chicago-area July 4 parade attack suspect pleads not guilty
Steven Michael Crowder has been charged with nine total counts in connection with a scheme to...
Detention officer charged with selling narcotics to inmates, sheriff says