Woman found dead in parked vehicle outside Omaha home

(Source: Associated Press)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police officers were called to an Omaha neighborhood Monday after a woman was found unresponsive inside a parked vehicle.

Omaha Police officers responded at 4:58 p.m. to a residence south of 72nd Avenue and Webster Street, just south of Burt Street, after a friend said they had found 24-year-old Monae Rokusek-Ward still sitting outside in the vehicle after dropping them off, according to the OPD report.

The friend said they went to check on her but found she wasn’t breathing. Omaha Fire Department paramedics also responded to the scene and declared her dead at 5:05 p.m.

