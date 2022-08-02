Tree falls on two vehicles in Council Bluffs, pins driver

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Five people escaped serious injury when a tree fell on two vehicles Tuesday morning.

Police got the call around 8:48 a.m. A large branch was down on the street near Madison and Stahl Avenue. That big branch fell and landed on top of two vehicles.

A large tree split near the base and a portion fell across Madison Avenue. The tree landed on top of two vehicles passing by - a southbound sedan with three adults and a juvenile inside, and a northbound pickup with one person.

Ronald and Marsha Pilger heard the branch when it came down.

“A loud crack and then boom that was it, down it came,” Marsha said. “There was no warning, none whatsoever, just came right down. That was it.”

The silver Hyundai was covered by branches.

Amber Delezene was driving down Madison Avenue when the branch fell on top of her car.

“When it happened I was, I was because all the glass just shattered and stuff and I was like what just happened,” Delezene said. “I didn’t really realize what happened, until the other kids, I was just worried about other people.”

The other people in Delezene’s car all got out alright, including a four-month-old.

Delezene’s daughter Kylah was in the passenger seat.

“We were just in shock because out of nowhere glass just started falling everywhere and shattering,” Kylah said. “I didn’t even know what happened for a moment.”

Geremias Salazer was in the back seat with their four-month-old baby girl.

“She was crying at first but after we got her out she calmed down,” Salazer said. “She just has a little cut.”

But the driver of the truck was trapped inside his vehicle. A branch had him pinned inside. Council Bluffs Police Sgt. Ed Carlson was able to keep the man calm.

“He wasn’t really sure exactly what had occurred when I got there,” Sgt. Carlson said. “Didn’t seem to be in a lot of pain at the time I was talking to him. He was very calm, we had a nice little conversation while we were waiting to get him out.”

It took about 40 minutes of Council Bluffs Police, Fire and Public Works all working together to carefully free the man from his truck. Police believe the driver will be alright.

Police at the scene said the driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident is being investigated by the Council Bluffs Police Traffic Unit.

