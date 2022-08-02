Summer school wraps up for Omaha’s Westside District

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Students head back to school in the coming weeks. For some, they didn’t have much of a break.

A number of them, and teachers included, were back in the classroom. For the second year, Westside helped its youngest learners as a way to catch up.

Teachers are back in the classroom at the Westside School District just as summer school wraps. Because of the pandemic, summer school has been more important than ever.

Kaden Anderson is headed to third grade after a summer of extra learning.

“In our writing class, we wrote about some really fun stuff,” Anderson said. “The next one is reading – we did a lot of fun things. We read a lot of books.”

Kason Dugger and his younger sister Keegan also spent summer mornings this year at school, five weeks of extra lessons on math, science, reading and writing.

As Kerri Lewis gets her first-grade classroom ready at Paddock Road Elementary, she looks back fondly on helping more than 300 youngsters try to put the pandemic behind them.

The last two years have been about learning at home online, learning at school, and repeat. A combination full of extra challenges for everyone now doing what they can to catch up.

“We had some barriers from the pandemic, so we just really wanted to get the kids those experiences and opportunities to learn and grow and feel good about themselves,” Kerry Lewis said.

Later this month will be a good gauge for educators as students take assessments to find out if they’re back on track.

Westside’s summer school this year had triple the number of children taking part than normal.

