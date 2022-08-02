Smoke from west coast wildfires may impact our weather

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Over the weekend, several wildfires along the west coast started up and continue to burn at this time.

One of the largest is the McKinney Fire, which is spreading across northern California at an alarming rate.

As these fires continue to burn, the smoke is lifted up into the atmosphere and carried across the country.

Plumes of this smoke have already drifted over our area and more will likely move through over the coming days. This smoke will likely stay elevated and not impact air quality at ground level for us.

However, the smoke can act like a cloud, giving the sky a milky or hazy look and keeping the temperature a couple of degrees cooler than it would have ended up.

As bad as these fires are, it is a small positive for us that the potential cooling impacts come while we are in the midst of a very hot stretch of weather.

California is not the only state to battle wildfires lately. A wildfire in western Nebraska south of Scottsbluff has burned 15,591 acres as of Monday afternoon.

