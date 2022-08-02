Nebraska, Iowa lawmakers react to killing of al-Qaida leader

FILE - As seen on a computer screen from a DVD prepared by Al-Sahab production, al-Qaida's Ayman al-Zawahri speaks in Islamabad, Pakistan, on June 20, 2006. Al-Zawahri, the top al-Qaida leader, was killed by the U.S. over the weekend in Afghanistan. President Joe Biden is scheduled to speak about the operation on Monday night, Aug. 1, 2022, from the White House in Washington.(B.K. Bangash | AP Photo/B.K.Bangash, File)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WOWT) - President Biden addressed the nation on Monday about the U.S. drone strike that killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in Kabul over the weekend.

Below are responses issued by Nebraska and Iowa lawmakers.

Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., is a senior member of the Senate Armed Services Committee and serves as the Ranking Member of the Senate Armed Services Subcommittee on Strategic Forces.

“I am pleased the strike against al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was successful. He was a horrific murderer who plotted numerous attacks against the United States.

The strike emphasizes the importance of maintaining our capacity to conduct counterterrorism operations around the world. We must stay vigilant about the threats our nation faces. I will continue to advocate that the national security community has the resources it needs to keep up the fight against al-Qaeda, ISIS-K, and any other militant group that wishes to do us harm.”

Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, told Gray DC that the killing of al-Zawahiri a “moral victory” but also criticized Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan saying it would be easier to fight terrorists from bases closer to their operations.

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, is herself a veteran of the U.S. Army Reserves and Iowa Army National Guard. She also serves on the Senate Armed Services Committee.

“Al-Zawahiri led al-Qaeda for over a decade and has the blood of far too many U.S. servicemembers and innocent civilians on his hands. I commend the dedicated planning and execution of this successful mission. When allowed to do their jobs, we have the most advanced and lethal military and covert operations forces in the world.

Our charge to protect the United States requires an enduring commitment and clear strategy to monitor, contain, and ultimately, eliminate threats – like this terrorist – to our homeland.”

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa

Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., retired from the Air Force in 2014 and serves on the House Armed Services Committee. He also previously served as a military adviser to former Congressman Jeff Fortenberry.

A great day as America eliminates the leader of al Qaeda, Ayman Al-Zawahiri. As Osama bin Laden’s #2 he was given safe...

Posted by Congressman Don Bacon on Monday, August 1, 2022

