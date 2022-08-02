M.U.D. asks customers to water lawns on alternative days to save water

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A local utility service is asking customers to water lawns on alternating days.

Metropolitan Utilities District (M.U.D.) says there is no issue with the supply from the district’s water plants. Instead, the utility service is seeing record usage in the morning hours when people water their lawns.

According to M.U.D., the water demand reached roughly one million gallons in a four-minute period during the morning hours.

M.U.D. says reducing water usage during peak times can reduce stress on the system and improve reliability. To do this, M.U.D. is asking customers to water lawns on alternating days.

Addresses ending with an odd number are asked to water Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Addresses ending with an even number are asked to water on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday or Sunday.

Other water conservation tips are also recommended:

Ensure sprinklers are directed on the lawn and not nearby sidewalks.

Use sprinklers that emit large droplets which reduce the loss to evaporation.

Check hoses for leaks.

Try not to use a hose to clean patios and driveways. Use a broom instead.

Use a remote rain sensor shutoff on your sprinklers. M.U.D. offers a rebate to customers that use one.

M.U.D. says more than 600,000 people in the metro use their water service and its system pump capacity is more than 300 million gallons per day.

This is also not the first time M.U.D. has asked customers to change up their lawn watering. The change is meant to balance demand on the water system and reduce stress during peak hours.

