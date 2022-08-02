Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Highs stay above average all week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day thanks to intense heat and humidity adding to it! Feels like temperatures are soaring up to 110 with air temperatures into the 100s for many. The Metro hit 100 today for the third time this year.

100 degree day (wowt)

We don’t have much evening relief. Heat Index values stay near 100 through 9 PM and it’ll still feel like the 90s by 3 AM Wednesday. Eventually a few showers and weak storms, very spotty, will help our temps cool near 80 by the time you’re heading out for the AM commute. Isolated showers will wrap up S of the Metro around noon. For most rain totals will stay light with only isolated location nearing .25″.

Wednesday rain chances (wowt)

A ridge of high pressure will keep the heat around all week but it won’t be quite as intense Wednesday, Thursday or Friday with highs in the low 90s... Humidity won’t be as bad for the end of the week. You’ll notice some mugginess on Wednesday which will make the low 90s feel more like the upper 90s in the Metro.

Heat index Wednesday (wowt)

The ridge of high pressure will also work to funnel in smoke from fires burning out to the W... don’t be surprised if you see hazy skies or even smell smoke at times this week.

We’ll near 100 by Saturday but cooler air is in sight... that moves in Saturday night sparking storm chances. We’ll monitor that for a severe threat. This will help to drop highs back to the lower 80s Sunday.

Next 5 days (wowt)

