Crews battling Nebraska fire hope for rain, fear lightning

GERING, Neb. (AP) - Fire crews battling a western Nebraska wildfire that has destroyed some homes are looking to the skies with hope and trepidation as weather forecasters warn of thunderstorms.

The National Weather Service forecast a 50% chance of thunderstorms producing heavy rains Tuesday afternoon into the night.

A storm could help douse the Carter Canyon Fire south of Gering that has scorched about 25 square miles of mostly grass and timberland.

The fire has destroyed three homes and damaged several more in the Carter Canyon community that was evacuated Sunday.

While fire crews would welcome rain, they fear lightning strikes that could spark new fires in the tinder-dry region. Firefighters had the fire about 30% contained going into Tuesday.

