Bellevue West’s Josiah Dotzler commits to Creighton

6 News WOWT Live at 10
By Grace Boyles
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Less than a week after receiving an offer from Creighton, three-star point guard Josiah Dotzler announced via twitter Monday he is committed to the Bluejays.

18 years later, the rising senior will become the second Dotzler to suit up for Creighton men’s basketball. Dotzler’s older brother Josh played for the Jays from 2005 to 2009.

”One thing you never forget-- and I remember as a kid-- is the atmosphere of Creighton. The fan base, just the whole atmosphere of Creighton is just something so special. That’s how I got introduced to Creighton. And then in middle school I was a ball boy for Creighton and so that-- I’ve had some of my favorite memories ball boying for Creighton, wiping up the sweat just like dreaming of being in one of those jerseys one day. And then now getting recruited by them and being able to announce that I’m committing to go there is just-- it’s unbelievable,” said Dotzler.

In his first three seasons at Bellevue West, Dotzler helped lead the Thunderbirds to a Class A state title his freshman year, followed by two runner-up finishes.

