6 First Alert Weather Day: Intense heat with highs near 100 this afternoon

By Rusty Lord
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:40 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day due to the high temperature approaching 100 this afternoon. Heat advisories are in place for the dangerous heat that will really struggle to cool off even after sunset.

6 First Alert Weather Day
6 First Alert Weather Day(WOWT)

With the muggy meter bouncing around between muggy and steamy, we’re likely to see heat index values of 105+ several hours of the afternoon. Some of those heat index values could approach 110.

Muggy Meter
Muggy Meter(WOWT)
Heat Index Forecast
Heat Index Forecast(WOWT)

Thankfully we’ll have a bit of a SSW breeze to help mix the air a bit. That could gust to 25 mph at times today.

After 7pm there is the small chance of a few spotty T-showers developing, especially north of the metro. The risk is low but a stronger storm is possible there as well.

Severe Today
Severe Today(WOWT)

A few of the showers and storms are likely to hang on overnight and will bring the chance into Wednesday morning as well. Nothing widespread is expect unfortunately.

Wednesday Rain
Wednesday Rain(WOWT)

It will be cooler with highs in the lower 90s both Wednesday and Thursday as well.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

