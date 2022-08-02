6 First Alert Weather Day: Intense heat with highs near 100 this afternoon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day due to the high temperature approaching 100 this afternoon. Heat advisories are in place for the dangerous heat that will really struggle to cool off even after sunset.

With the muggy meter bouncing around between muggy and steamy, we’re likely to see heat index values of 105+ several hours of the afternoon. Some of those heat index values could approach 110.

Thankfully we’ll have a bit of a SSW breeze to help mix the air a bit. That could gust to 25 mph at times today.

After 7pm there is the small chance of a few spotty T-showers developing, especially north of the metro. The risk is low but a stronger storm is possible there as well.

A few of the showers and storms are likely to hang on overnight and will bring the chance into Wednesday morning as well. Nothing widespread is expect unfortunately.

It will be cooler with highs in the lower 90s both Wednesday and Thursday as well.

