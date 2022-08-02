6 First Alert Day: 100 degrees in the Omaha-metro Tuesday

By Emily Roehler
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day due to the extreme heat! Highs temperatures warmed to the mid 90s and 100s for most of E Nebraska and W Iowa.

The Omaha Metro hit a high of 101 degrees Tuesday afternoon. Norfolk and Wahoo were even hotter with a high of 102 degrees. Seeing a high of 100 degrees or hotter is not exactly a common occurrence for the metro! On average Omaha reaches 100 or hotter just under 3 times per year. For context, we have reached 100 or more 3 times in 2022 on June 13th, July 23 and now on August 2. The most 100+ days occurred in 1936 when we hit the triple digits 30 times.

The heat isn’t the only factor... when humidity comes into play our feels like temperatures rise above the actual air temp. Heat Advisories remain in place through 8PM with a heat index up to 110 possible.

