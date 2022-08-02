53 nutritional and protein drinks recalled for possible microbial contamination

Some of the products include popular protein and nutritional drinks, like Premier Protein and...
Some of the products include popular protein and nutritional drinks, like Premier Protein and Oatly oak milk.(FDA)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Dozens of nutritional and beverage products are being voluntarily recalled due to the potential for microbial contamination.

Lyons Magnus is working with the FDA to recall 53 products distributed nationwide.

Some of the products include popular protein and nutritional drinks, like Premier Protein and Oatly oak milk.

The products are packed in various formats under many different brand names, which can be found on the Food and Drug Administration’s website.

Complete list of products voluntarily recalled

Refer to the top of the carton or the side of the case to identify the Lot Code and Best By Date for each product.

Anyone who has the recalled product should throw it away or return it for a refund.

According to the FDA, no illnesses or complaints have been reported. Possible symptoms could include fever, vomiting and urinary tract infection.

Consumers in all time zones with questions may contact the Lyons Recall Support Center 24/7 at 1-800-627-0557, or visit its website at www.lyonsmagnus.com.

