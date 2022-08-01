Two people kidnapped and assaulted in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department announced on Monday the arrest of two people in connection to a kidnapping and assault investigation.

On Friday morning, LPD was alerted by Gage County Sheriff’s Office that a 26-year-old man was walking along a road, bound and with obvious injuries. The victim told deputies he had been kidnapped and beaten at a warehouse at 56th and I-80 in Lincoln on Thursday, before being moved to Gage County.

During the investigation, it was discovered that a female victim was kidnapped and sexually assaulted.

According to LPD, investigators arrested 26-year-old Austin Widhalm at his home around 3 p.m. Friday without incident. Wildhalm was arrested for Kidnapping, First-Degree Assault, First-Degree Sexual Assault, Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony, and Two Counts of False Imprisonment.

LPD said the second suspect in the case, 30-year-old Tanner Danielson of Lincoln, was located and arrested by task force personnel on Monday in Rapid City, South Dakota. Danielson was arrested for First-Degree Assault, First-Degree Sexual Assault, Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony, and False Imprisonment.

Chief Teresa Ewins said the victims knew the suspects.

“There was a relationship between these people. We’re not sure to what degree but it wasn’t random,” Chief Ewins said.

Assistant Chief Jason Stille said the male victim had burns to his face, arms and legs along with several abrasions.

This is an ongoing investigation. Individuals with additional information can call LPD at 402-441-6000 or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 402-475-3600.

