Three injured in overnight shooting at Elm Creek gentleman’s club

The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting at Paradise City around 1 a.m....
The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting at Paradise City around 1 a.m. Sunday.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELM CREEK, Neb. (KSNB) - Three people were injured in an overnight shooting at Paradise City in Elm Creek.

Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting at the gentleman’s club at approximately 12:39 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, deputies determined that a disturbance had happened, involving multiple people.

Sgt. Brad Hall with the sheriff’s office said that a 29-year-old male was taken to Lexington Regional Hospital with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

A 49-year-old male was transported by emergency medical services to CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital with severe facial injuries. A third victim suffered minor injuries to the face.

The sheriff’s office reported no arrests have been made at this time, as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are still battling a wildfire south of Scottsbluff
Crews battle wildfire in western Nebraska
Winning lottery jackpot is lucky for some, tragic for others
Police are still searching for the person responsible for an overnight shooting
1 killed, 2 injured in Omaha shooting early Sunday
Fremont Police: Suspect trying to enter home with knife shot by officer
Omaha Farmers Market to temporarily relocate Sunday

Latest News

One person was injured in a Monday morning shooting
Omaha Police investigates shooting that injured 1
One person was injured in a Monday morning shooting
Omaha shooting injures 1, police looking for suspect
A former Husker baseball player is seeing success with their business
Former Husker baseball player gets investment for business
Woman dies after 2 vehicles on Saunders County highway crash into oncoming traffic
First Alert Weather Days
6 First Alert Day: Monday & Tuesday will be the hottest of the week