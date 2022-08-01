Omaha’s Kountze Park to receive $250,000 for upgrades

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A local park will get some extra funding for various upgrades.

According to the City of Omaha, Kountze Park will get $250,000 from the city’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

The City Council says the funding will help with several projects, including upgrading the pavilion and other amenities. The City Council says they believe the changes will have a long-term impact on keeping the green space clean and safe for families.

Once the funding is ratified by the City Council, the Omaha Parks Department plans to collaborate with the surrounding neighborhood, to get further input on how to best use the funding.

