Omaha’s Kountze Park to receive $250,000 for upgrades

(Source: Pixabay via MGN)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A local park will get some extra funding for various upgrades.

According to the City of Omaha, Kountze Park will get $250,000 from the city’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

The City Council says the funding will help with several projects, including upgrading the pavilion and other amenities. The City Council says they believe the changes will have a long-term impact on keeping the green space clean and safe for families.

RELATED: North Omaha park clean up sparks discussion on how to keep green space safe for children

Once the funding is ratified by the City Council, the Omaha Parks Department plans to collaborate with the surrounding neighborhood, to get further input on how to best use the funding.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are still battling a wildfire south of Scottsbluff
Crews battle wildfire in western Nebraska
Winning lottery jackpot is lucky for some, tragic for others
Police are still searching for the person responsible for an overnight shooting
1 killed, 2 injured in Omaha shooting early Sunday
Fremont Police: Suspect trying to enter home with knife shot by officer
Omaha Farmers Market to temporarily relocate Sunday

Latest News

Omaha Everyday: Arbor Care Center-Valhaven
Omaha Everyday: Arbor Care Center-Valhaven
No injuries in Omaha house fire that engulfed entire deck
Omaha fire caused by exhaust fan leaves nearly $30,000 in damage
Road construction equipment in south Lincoln vandalized