Omaha shooting injures 1, police looking for suspect

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was injured in a Monday morning shooting.

Omaha Police responded to a shooting just after 5 a.m. Monday on North 60th near Spaulding.

Upon arrival, officers found one person had been shot. That person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Omaha Police says no arrests have been made yet.

The incident is currently under investigation.

