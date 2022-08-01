LIVE UPDATES AT 6 P.M.: Omaha Public Schools to give update on open teacher, staff positions

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Days after the Omaha Education Association said Omaha Public Schools had 200 teaching positions still open after many left at the end of last year, the school board is planning to give an update on the matter during its regular meeting.

6 News asked OPS last week about parents’ concerns about the upcoming year following an exodus of teachers in the spring; the district referred only to the upcoming meeting, saying that updates on staffing, transportation, and other back-to-school information were expected to be provided at the OPS board meeting Monday night.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. Watch live updates from reporter Marlo Lundak below.

OPS teachers return to school return to school the week of Monday, Aug. 8, and students return a week after that.

Kathy Poehling with OEA told 6 News on Friday that over the past year, OPS lost more than 700 workers, and many positions have been dropped. Though nearly 390 positions have been filled, more than 200 teaching positions remain open, not including support staff like aides, cafeteria workers, and bus drivers — but not for a lack of trying.

