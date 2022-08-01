Omaha fire caused by exhaust fan leaves nearly $30,000 in damage

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews responded to a fire on Burt Street Sunday afternoon.

According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were sent to a multi-family home near 50th and Burt Street at 3:17 p.m. Sunday.

Fire crews saw fire showing from the third floor when they arrived. The fire was under control after a short time.

The building was empty at the time of the fire and no one was injured.

Omaha Fire says the fire started accidentally due to an exhaust fan.

The fire caused roughly $27,500 in damages to the structure.

