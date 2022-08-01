No injuries in Omaha house fire that engulfed entire deck

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire was caused by a charcoal grill over the weekend.

According to Omaha Fire, crews were called to a house fire near 130th and Jessie Avenue at 1:50 a.m. Saturday, July 30.

Upon arrival, crews found a large fire on the back deck of the one-story home. The fire was across the entire deck and spread into the home.

The people in the home at the time of the fire managed to escape with several pets. No injuries were reported. The Red Cross was also on scene.

Omaha Fire says the blaze was caused accidentally by an unattended charcoal grill on the deck.

The fire caused roughly $45,000 in damages.

