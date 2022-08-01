Nebraska edge rusher Garrett Nelson earning respect of teammates

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In the offseason, edge rusher Garrett Nelson has been hard at work on the field as well as off, earning the respect of his teammates and winning their hearts.

”No favoritism, but Garrett’s probably one of my favorite guys on this team. Just the way-- you know, some guys they try to tell everybody what to do. They try to, you know, be that leader, but they don’t always show up all the time themselves. I don’t have to worry about that with Garrett. I know everyday, no matter what’s going on in the world, what’s going on with him, he’s going to be on that field and he’s going to have everybody’s back,” said defensive back Marques Buford Jr. Friday after the third day of fall camp.

The junior’s leadership and passion has quickly made him the face of the Blackshirts and perhaps the entire Huskers squad, hence why he was one of three players taken to Big Ten Media Days.

”I’ve never seen a guy take such a step forward in the leadership part of it. I mean he’s the guy that the guys look to. They know that his actions are definitely louder than words that when now when he speaks and uses those words they definitely want to listen. They see how hard he works at it and I think that h=guys respect that and want to do the same,” said defensive line and edge coach Mike Dawson.

Last season Nelson played in every game at outside linebacker, tallying 57 tackles and a team-high 11.5 tackles for loss.

