LIVE at 3:30PM: Lincoln Police announce arrests for kidnapping and assault

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department will host a press conference at 3:30 p.m. Monday to announce the arrest of two people in regards to a kidnapping and assault investigation.

On July 29, LPD was alerted by Gage County Sheriff’s Department that a 26-year-old man was located in their jurisdiction bound and with obvious injuries. LPD said when contacted, the victim said they were kidnapped and beaten in Lincoln, before they were moved to an unknown location in Gage County.

During the investigation, it was discovered that a second victim was kidnapped, assaulted and sexually assaulted.

According to LPD, officers followed up throughout the day and at 3 p.m. on Friday located 26-year-old Austin Widhalm without incident. Wildhalm was arrested for Kidnapping, First-Degree Assault, First-Degree Sexual Assault, Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony, and Two Counts of False Imprisonment.

The second suspect in the case, 30-year-old Tanner Danielson of Lincoln, was located and arrested by task force personnel in Rapid City, South Dakota, without incident. Danielson was arrested for First-Degree Assault, First-Degree Sexual Assault, Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony, and False Imprisonment.

This is an ongoing investigation. Individuals with additional information can call LPD at 402-441-6000 or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 402-475-3600.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.