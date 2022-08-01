Lincoln Police tase man found with stolen vehicles and tools

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police used a taser on a man they say was found with nearly $30,000 worth of stolen vehicles and tools.

The first was on July 19, according to LPD, when they responded to Wellington Greens Home Owners Association, near 70th and South Streets.

LPD said an employee arrived for work and explained that they found one of the shop doors open and a red Chevy Silverado, along with landscaping tools, were missing. Investigators said this was a $16,800 loss.

Weeks later on Sunday, July 31, LPD said officers responded to a burglary around 7 a.m. at Indian Hills Community Church, just north of 84th and A Streets.

According to police, a white 2010 Ford van and tools were stolen. Investigators said that loss was $12,465.

LPD said later on Sunday an officer saw both stolen vehicles around 6:15 p.m. in a parking lot off 84th Street and Lexington Avenue.

Officers said that they saw someone working on the truck, identified as 47-year-old Mitchell Wachter.

When officers went to contact Wachter, LPD said he ran into a field and during the arrest an officer deployed their taser.

Both stolen vehicles were recovered and many of the stolen tools were also recovered.

LPD said a bag with a loaded 9mm handgun was found inside the pickup truck.

Wachter is facing burglary and theft by receiving stolen property, among other charges.

