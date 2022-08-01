Lincoln Police tase man found with stolen vehicles and tools

Mitchell Wachter
Mitchell Wachter(Lincoln Police Department)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police used a taser on a man they say was found with nearly $30,000 worth of stolen vehicles and tools.

The first was on July 19, according to LPD, when they responded to Wellington Greens Home Owners Association, near 70th and South Streets.

LPD said an employee arrived for work and explained that they found one of the shop doors open and a red Chevy Silverado, along with landscaping tools, were missing. Investigators said this was a $16,800 loss.

Weeks later on Sunday, July 31, LPD said officers responded to a burglary around 7 a.m. at Indian Hills Community Church, just north of 84th and A Streets.

According to police, a white 2010 Ford van and tools were stolen. Investigators said that loss was $12,465.

LPD said later on Sunday an officer saw both stolen vehicles around 6:15 p.m. in a parking lot off 84th Street and Lexington Avenue.

Officers said that they saw someone working on the truck, identified as 47-year-old Mitchell Wachter.

When officers went to contact Wachter, LPD said he ran into a field and during the arrest an officer deployed their taser.

Both stolen vehicles were recovered and many of the stolen tools were also recovered.

LPD said a bag with a loaded 9mm handgun was found inside the pickup truck.

Wachter is facing burglary and theft by receiving stolen property, among other charges.

RELATED: Man arrested following assault of two Lincoln Police officers

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are still battling a wildfire south of Scottsbluff
Crews battle wildfire in western Nebraska
Winning lottery jackpot is lucky for some, tragic for others
Police are still searching for the person responsible for an overnight shooting
1 killed, 2 injured in Omaha shooting early Sunday
Fremont Police: Suspect trying to enter home with knife shot by officer
Several people required extrication after a series of events caused two crashes on Highway 77...
Woman dies after 2 vehicles on Saunders County highway crash into oncoming traffic

Latest News

LIVE at 3:30PM: Lincoln Police announce arrests for kidnapping and assault
File photo of ambulance response.
Sheriff: Pilot able to walk away from helicopter crash in Carroll County, IA
High temperatures in Omaha prompt cooling centers, advice from health experts
Omaha Everyday: Arbor Care Center-Valhaven
Omaha Everyday: Arbor Care Center-Valhaven