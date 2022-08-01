High temperatures in Omaha prompt cooling centers, advice from health experts

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Amid high temperatures this week, cooling centers will open once again around Omaha.

The Salvation Army of Omaha says its cooling centers offer air-conditioning and cold bottled water.

The cooling centers will be in three locations this week:

Kroc Center, 2825 Y Street.

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

North Corps, 2424 Pratt Street.

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Heritage Place at Renaissance Village, 3612 Cuming Street.

Monday - Friday, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

The Salvation Army is also still distributing boxed fans to people in need. The fans are available for free throughout the summer. Fans can be picked up at the Salvation Army Burrows Center for Help and Hope location in Benson at 6101 NW Radial Hwy.

Anyone can receive a fan, but preference is given to seniors and the disabled. To get a fan, you will need to provide a photo ID, proof of address within last 30 days and social security card or birth certificate.

Temperatures are expected to reach approach triple digits several times this week, so health experts recommend taking precautions to avoid heat-related illness.

According to the Douglas County Health Department, heat-related illness is the leading weather-related cause of death.

Experts recommend taking some simple precautions to avoid problems in the heat.

To avoid heat-related illness, it’s recommended to practice the following:

Drink plenty of fluids, especially water.

Allow at least one hour after hydrating before going outside.

Eat water-rich foods (watermelon, cucumbers, celery, apples, tomatoes, etc.).

Use air conditioning when available.

Wear light-colored and loose-fitting clothes (light-colored clothing absorbs less light and reflects heat).

Limit outdoor activities to the morning and evening when it’s cooler.

Use sunscreen that is SPF 30 or higher. Reapply every two hours or one hour when swimming.

Check on elderly people and children more often as they are at greater risk.

Never leave a person or a pet in a closed, parked vehicle.

“Time spent outdoors is good for you,” said Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse. “Please remember the simple things you can do to make it safe.”

