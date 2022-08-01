Fremont Police: Suspect trying to enter home with knife shot by officer

FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - A man was shot by an officer as he allegedly tried to enter a home with children while wielding a knife.

According to Fremont Police, officers were called to a home near North Hancock Street and Fairacres Drive at 3 a.m. Saturday. Police were told that the 911 caller’s husband had a knife and was trying to get into the home.

Police say the suspect is a 34-year-old man who had escaped from the Nebraska Department of Corrections.

Several children and the caller were allegedly hiding in the home as the suspect was trying to enter.

According to police, officers gave the suspect verbal commands before he began to enter the home through the front door.

An officer then shot the suspect in the abdomen as he allegedly entered the home.

The suspect was sent to Methodist Fremont Health and then flown to Nebraska Medicine for treatment.

No other injuries were reported.

Nebraska State Police were requested by Fremont Police to conduct an investigation. Fremont Police says the officers involved in the incident will be on modified assignment.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.